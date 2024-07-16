Atomi Financial Group Inc. Acquires 116 Shares of Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS – Free Report) by 14.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 116 shares during the quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Reliance were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RS. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Reliance during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Reliance during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reliance in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reliance in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Reliance by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. 79.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Reliance Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSE:RS opened at $300.44 on Tuesday. Reliance, Inc. has a 12-month low of $237.14 and a 12-month high of $342.20. The company has a quick ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.03 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $289.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $301.20.

Reliance Dividend Announcement

Reliance ( NYSE:RS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $5.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.51 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. Reliance had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 8.67%. The business’s revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Reliance, Inc. will post 18.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Reliance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.55%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Reliance from $355.00 to $345.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Reliance from $340.00 to $335.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Reliance from $341.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. StockNews.com cut Reliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Reliance from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $280.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $346.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Reliance news, COO Stephen Paul Koch sold 20,421 shares of Reliance stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.38, for a total transaction of $6,031,954.98. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,552 shares in the company, valued at $2,230,709.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Stephen Paul Koch sold 20,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.38, for a total value of $6,031,954.98. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,552 shares in the company, valued at $2,230,709.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James Donald Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.04, for a total value of $1,450,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 44,042 shares in the company, valued at $12,773,941.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,421 shares of company stock worth $11,866,855. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Reliance Company Profile



Reliance, Inc operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

