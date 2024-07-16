Atomi Financial Group Inc. Acquires 123 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 17.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 835 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 71.4% during the fourth quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 96 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Motco grew its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 137.5% during the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 95 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 78.7% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 84 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. 84.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Katherine A. Maher sold 2,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.68, for a total transaction of $927,488.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $403,625.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Rajan Naik sold 5,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.81, for a total transaction of $1,971,473.94. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,341,487.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Katherine A. Maher sold 2,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.68, for a total value of $927,488.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $403,625.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,389 shares of company stock worth $3,446,461. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on MSI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Motorola Solutions from $400.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Motorola Solutions from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on Motorola Solutions from $362.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Motorola Solutions in a report on Monday, March 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Motorola Solutions has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $358.86.

Motorola Solutions Price Performance

Shares of MSI opened at $394.39 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $269.64 and a 1 year high of $394.60. The stock has a market cap of $65.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $375.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $348.28.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.29. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 398.16% and a net margin of 13.64%. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 12.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.45%.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

