Atomi Financial Group Inc. Acquires 2,034 Shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) by 59.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,034 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Canoe Financial LP lifted its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 11,061.2% during the fourth quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 151,142,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,285,031,000 after purchasing an additional 149,788,224 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,730,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,534,910,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603,427 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 32,571,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,310,010,000 after acquiring an additional 5,810,077 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 28,024,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,834,219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357,956 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 26,869,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,718,631,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369,723 shares during the period. 45.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

Royal Bank of Canada Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:RY opened at $110.82 on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of $77.90 and a 1 year high of $111.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.82 billion, a PE ratio of 13.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Royal Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

Royal Bank of Canada ( NYSE:RY Get Free Report ) (TSE:RY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.12. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 12.12%. The business had revenue of $10.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.95 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 25th will be issued a $1.03 dividend. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 25th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is presently 50.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RY shares. Barclays started coverage on Royal Bank of Canada in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut Royal Bank of Canada from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. StockNews.com cut Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Argus lifted their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Royal Bank of Canada in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Bank of Canada currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.25.

Get Our Latest Analysis on RY

Royal Bank of Canada Profile

(Free Report)

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.