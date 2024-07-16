Atomi Financial Group Inc. Acquires 350 Shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 14.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,704 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Lennar were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in Lennar by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,027 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its position in Lennar by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 4,448 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Nilsine Partners LLC increased its position in Lennar by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 4,554 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC increased its position in Lennar by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 8,361 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC increased its position in Lennar by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,847 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.70, for a total transaction of $1,627,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 128,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,927,938.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.70, for a total value of $1,627,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 128,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,927,938.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark Sustana sold 9,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.88, for a total value of $1,512,938.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,764,707.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,176 shares of company stock valued at $4,841,039 over the last quarter. 9.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on LEN. Raymond James downgraded shares of Lennar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Lennar from $237.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Lennar in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded shares of Lennar from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $144.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.88.

Lennar Price Performance

NYSE LEN opened at $159.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $43.71 billion, a PE ratio of 10.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.60. Lennar Co. has a 52 week low of $102.90 and a 52 week high of $172.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 4.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $155.45.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 17th. The construction company reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.18. Lennar had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 11.58%. The firm had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.57 billion. Research analysts predict that Lennar Co. will post 14.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Lennar Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.60%.

About Lennar

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

