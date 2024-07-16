Atomi Financial Group Inc. Acquires 721 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 31.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Welltower were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Welltower in the fourth quarter worth about $8,857,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Welltower by 1,412.2% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 594,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,062,000 after purchasing an additional 555,353 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Welltower by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 89,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,085,000 after purchasing an additional 18,807 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Welltower by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,019,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,955,000 after purchasing an additional 72,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co bought a new position in Welltower in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,409,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Welltower

In related news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 1,800 shares of Welltower stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.91, for a total value of $187,038.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,514,903.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Welltower from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Welltower from $103.00 to $107.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Welltower from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Welltower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Welltower from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Welltower presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.32.

Welltower Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE WELL opened at $105.39 on Tuesday. Welltower Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.90 and a 1 year high of $106.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.83. The company has a market capitalization of $63.01 billion, a PE ratio of 130.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $102.67 and a 200 day moving average of $95.18.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.72). The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 1.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Welltower Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. Welltower’s payout ratio is 301.23%.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a REIT and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate and infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

