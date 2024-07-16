Atomi Financial Group Inc. Acquires New Shares in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 4,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Zoom Video Communications by 269.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 66.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ZM shares. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zoom Video Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.22.

Shares of ZM opened at $58.33 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $60.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.61. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.63 and a twelve month high of $75.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.04 billion, a PE ratio of 21.76, a P/E/G ratio of 8.83 and a beta of -0.05.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.23. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 18.37% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Shane Crehan sold 1,538 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.42, for a total transaction of $96,001.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,069.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Zoom Video Communications news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 21,968 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.18, for a total value of $1,322,034.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,036.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Shane Crehan sold 1,538 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.42, for a total transaction of $96,001.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,069.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 135,272 shares of company stock worth $7,981,517 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.78% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

