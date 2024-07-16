Atomi Financial Group Inc. Acquires Shares of 19,912 Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 19,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $484,000.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dropbox in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Dropbox in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Dropbox in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in Dropbox in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Avalon Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Dropbox during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. 94.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In related news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 3,000 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total transaction of $70,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 591,995 shares in the company, valued at $13,971,082. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Dropbox news, CEO Andrew Houston sold 82,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.40, for a total transaction of $1,836,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,266,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $185,173,318.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total value of $70,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 591,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,971,082. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 283,536 shares of company stock worth $6,437,891 over the last three months. Company insiders own 26.40% of the company’s stock.
Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.13. Dropbox had a net margin of 20.50% and a negative return on equity of 148.13%. The company had revenue of $631.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $628.81 million. Analysts predict that Dropbox, Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Separately, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Dropbox from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dropbox has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.56.
Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. It serves customers in professional services, technology, media, education, industrial, consumer and retail, and financial services industries.
