Atomi Financial Group Inc. Acquires Shares of 25,490 Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 25,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NBC Securities Inc. raised its stake in Snap by 2,580.4% during the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Snap by 161.6% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,708 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snap in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Snap in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Snap by 108.7% in the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 4,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 2,506 shares during the period. 47.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Snap alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SNAP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen raised their price target on Snap from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective (up from $15.00) on shares of Snap in a report on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Snap from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Snap from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Snap from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.82.

Insider Buying and Selling at Snap

In other Snap news, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.27, for a total transaction of $14,270,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 59,894,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $854,699,723.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Snap news, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.27, for a total transaction of $14,270,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 59,894,865 shares in the company, valued at $854,699,723.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total value of $298,080.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 481,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,980,396.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,373,343 shares of company stock valued at $19,949,967. Company insiders own 22.68% of the company’s stock.

Snap Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SNAP opened at $16.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $26.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.01 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Snap Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.28 and a 52 week high of $17.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.12.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.10. Snap had a negative return on equity of 46.62% and a negative net margin of 26.99%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Snap Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

Snap Profile

(Free Report)

Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.