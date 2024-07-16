Atomi Financial Group Inc. Acquires Shares of 7,119 Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 7,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blacksheep Fund Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield during the fourth quarter worth about $101,800,000. Eldred Rock Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield during the fourth quarter worth about $9,868,000. Choreo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield during the fourth quarter worth about $754,000. American National Bank & Trust Co. VA purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield during the first quarter worth about $5,716,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield during the fourth quarter worth about $614,104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Brookfield

In other news, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total value of $4,760,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,779,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,278,049.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total transaction of $4,760,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,779,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,278,049.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 7,131 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.75, for a total transaction of $155,099.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BN. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Brookfield from $50.00 to $49.50 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Brookfield from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Brookfield from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Brookfield has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.90.

Brookfield Stock Performance

NYSE:BN opened at $46.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.56 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.31. Brookfield Co. has a 1-year low of $28.84 and a 1-year high of $46.28.

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.13. Brookfield had a net margin of 1.16% and a return on equity of 3.15%. The company had revenue of $22.91 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Brookfield Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

Brookfield Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.46%.

About Brookfield

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

