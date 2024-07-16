Atomi Financial Group Inc. Acquires Shares of 7,826 DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $600,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DD. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 12.2% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 49,173 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,668,000 after purchasing an additional 5,359 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 363.8% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 6,170 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 8.0% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 63,497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,736,000 after purchasing an additional 4,691 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 3,906 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on DD. Barclays lifted their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $101.00 in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.00.

DuPont de Nemours Price Performance

DuPont de Nemours stock opened at $80.20 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.00. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.14 and a 52 week high of $82.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $33.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.81, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.34.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.14. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 2.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is 185.37%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other DuPont de Nemours news, insider Leland Weaver sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.40, for a total transaction of $1,450,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,918,918.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Leland Weaver sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.40, for a total value of $1,450,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,918,918.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael G. Goss sold 1,339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total value of $104,883.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,097,559.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

About DuPont de Nemours

(Free Report)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.