Atomi Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD – Free Report) by 10.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,748 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 2,612 shares during the quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Gladstone Capital were worth $298,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Gladstone Capital by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 69,602 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Gladstone Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gladstone Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Eagle Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Gladstone Capital by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 16,120 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP lifted its stake in Gladstone Capital by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 85,407 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $914,000 after buying an additional 19,781 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Gladstone Capital alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised Gladstone Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th.

Gladstone Capital Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Gladstone Capital stock opened at $24.42 on Tuesday. Gladstone Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.40 and a fifty-two week high of $24.73. The firm has a market cap of $531.14 million, a PE ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The investment management company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $24.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.08 million. Gladstone Capital had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 73.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Gladstone Capital Co. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Gladstone Capital Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.11%. Gladstone Capital’s payout ratio is 71.74%.

Gladstone Capital Company Profile

(Free Report)

Gladstone Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in lower middle market, growth capital, add on acquisitions, change of control, buy & build strategies, debt refinancing, debt investments in senior term loans, revolving loans, secured first and second lien term loans, senior subordinated loans, unitranche loans, junior subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans and equity investments in the form of common stock, preferred stock, limited liability company interests, or warrants.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLAD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.