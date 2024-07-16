Atomi Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI – Free Report) by 29.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,640 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,896 shares during the quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Perion Network were worth $284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Perion Network in the first quarter worth $820,000. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP grew its position in Perion Network by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 40,087 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 11,254 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Perion Network during the 1st quarter valued at about $812,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in Perion Network by 18.8% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,943,795 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,657,000 after buying an additional 624,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Perion Network in the first quarter worth approximately $311,000. 68.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PERI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Mkm reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 target price (down previously from $35.00) on shares of Perion Network in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Needham & Company LLC lowered Perion Network from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on shares of Perion Network from $16.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Perion Network from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Perion Network from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.60.

Perion Network Stock Performance

PERI stock opened at $8.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $408.39 million, a PE ratio of 4.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.09. Perion Network Ltd. has a one year low of $8.14 and a one year high of $36.86.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $157.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.96 million. Perion Network had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 20.70%. On average, research analysts predict that Perion Network Ltd. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Perion Network Profile

Perion Network Ltd. provides digital advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers Wildfire, a content monetization platform; search monetization solutions, including website monetization, search mediation, and app monetization; and cross-channel digital advertising software as a service platform.

Further Reading

