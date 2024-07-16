Atomi Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 4.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,324 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new position in Tyler Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new position in Tyler Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Tyler Technologies by 675.0% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 93 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Tyler Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Tyler Technologies by 50.6% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Tyler Technologies news, insider John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.21, for a total transaction of $2,899,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,374,255.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Tyler Technologies news, Director Brenda A. Cline sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $458.83, for a total transaction of $2,294,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $623,091.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.21, for a total transaction of $2,899,260.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,374,255.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,241 shares of company stock valued at $12,495,890 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies Stock Performance

Tyler Technologies stock opened at $520.91 on Tuesday. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $361.16 and a 12-month high of $527.71. The company has a market capitalization of $22.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $489.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $449.36.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.26. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The firm had revenue of $512.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $507.79 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 7.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TYL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $485.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $520.00 target price on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $560.00 target price (up previously from $510.00) on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tyler Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $527.27.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

Further Reading

