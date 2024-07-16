Atomi Financial Group Inc. Buys 277 Shares of iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,965 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI World ETF were worth $575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $104,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 59.1% in the 4th quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 11,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 4,105 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 118.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 114,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,204,000 after acquiring an additional 62,058 shares in the last quarter. Investments & Financial Planning LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 79.8% in the 4th quarter. Investments & Financial Planning LLC now owns 44,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,929,000 after acquiring an additional 19,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulcrum Equity Management bought a new stake in iShares MSCI World ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,144,000.

iShares MSCI World ETF Stock Performance

URTH stock opened at $152.41 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.60. iShares MSCI World ETF has a fifty-two week low of $114.70 and a fifty-two week high of $153.34. The company has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.13 and a beta of 0.96.

iShares MSCI World ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI World ETF (URTH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks that cover 85% of the developed world’s market capitalization. URTH was launched on Jan 10, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

