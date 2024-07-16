Atomi Financial Group Inc. Buys 282 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 16.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,025 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 204.0% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,500,000 after purchasing an additional 13,806 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 506.8% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 12,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,574,000 after buying an additional 10,820 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,253,000. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,081,000. Finally, Rockline Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,661,000. 76.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Paula Ramos sold 10,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.17, for a total transaction of $1,396,116.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 795 shares in the company, valued at $109,050.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Katy Chen sold 454 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.24, for a total transaction of $61,398.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,324.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paula Ramos sold 10,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.17, for a total value of $1,396,116.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,050.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,395 shares of company stock worth $3,332,776. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:KMB opened at $141.01 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12 month low of $116.32 and a 12 month high of $142.41. The company has a market capitalization of $47.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.92, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $136.66 and its 200 day moving average is $129.04.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.40. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 250.28%. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KMB shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. StockNews.com raised Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America upgraded Kimberly-Clark from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $115.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.36.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

