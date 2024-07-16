Atomi Financial Group Inc. Buys 3,263 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 37.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,916 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,263 shares during the quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unilever in the first quarter worth $26,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in Unilever during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Unilever during the first quarter worth $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Unilever during the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Unilever during the first quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 9.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on UL. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Unilever from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Unilever from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Unilever from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

Unilever Stock Down 1.1 %

UL opened at $56.98 on Tuesday. Unilever PLC has a twelve month low of $46.16 and a twelve month high of $57.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.30.

Unilever Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a $0.4556 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

Featured Stories

