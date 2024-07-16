Atomi Financial Group Inc. Buys New Holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 348 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Financial Corp IN bought a new position in United Rentals during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of United Rentals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in United Rentals by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 48 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFS Partners LLC bought a new stake in United Rentals in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at United Rentals

In related news, COO Michael D. Durand sold 559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $674.56, for a total value of $377,079.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 8,052 shares in the company, valued at $5,431,557.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Michael D. Durand sold 559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $674.56, for a total transaction of $377,079.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,431,557.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 8,379 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $699.63, for a total transaction of $5,862,199.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 103,400 shares in the company, valued at $72,341,742. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

URI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on United Rentals in a report on Friday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $780.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $718.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on United Rentals from $720.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on United Rentals in a report on Friday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $750.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $637.67.

United Rentals Price Performance

Shares of URI stock opened at $707.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $47.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.16, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.71. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $387.01 and a 12 month high of $732.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $656.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $652.16.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $9.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.35 by $0.80. United Rentals had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 36.44%. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $7.95 EPS. United Rentals’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 43.76 EPS for the current year.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were paid a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.66%.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

