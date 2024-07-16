Atomi Financial Group Inc. Buys New Position in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 6,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Darling Ingredients by 1,412.1% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 483.8% during the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.44% of the company’s stock.

Darling Ingredients Stock Performance

Darling Ingredients stock opened at $37.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.05 and a 200-day moving average of $42.35. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.94 and a 52 week high of $71.60.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Darling Ingredients ( NYSE:DAR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The business’s revenue was down 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DAR shares. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $57.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Citigroup raised shares of Darling Ingredients from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Darling Ingredients from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Darling Ingredients from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.36.

About Darling Ingredients

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

