Atomi Financial Group Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 8.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,173 shares of the company’s stock after selling 383 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. True Link Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,699,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,526,000 after purchasing an additional 713,168 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,626,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,626,000 after buying an additional 119,258 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 5.3% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,873,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,264,000 after buying an additional 94,480 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 1,213,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,820,000 after acquiring an additional 360,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,194,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,221,000 after acquiring an additional 34,980 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:BIV opened at $75.68 on Tuesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $70.43 and a 52 week high of $76.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $74.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.90.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.