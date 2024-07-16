Atomi Financial Group Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 8.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,173 shares of the company’s stock after selling 383 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. True Link Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,699,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,526,000 after purchasing an additional 713,168 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,626,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,626,000 after buying an additional 119,258 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 5.3% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,873,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,264,000 after buying an additional 94,480 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 1,213,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,820,000 after acquiring an additional 360,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,194,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,221,000 after acquiring an additional 34,980 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA:BIV opened at $75.68 on Tuesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $70.43 and a 52 week high of $76.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $74.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.90.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).
