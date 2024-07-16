Atomi Financial Group Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 5.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,093 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 59 shares during the quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the third quarter worth $383,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 761,430 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $181,692,000 after buying an additional 98,880 shares in the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 1,308 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Peak Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,271,000. Finally, City Holding Co. increased its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 4,763 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,138,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on VRSK shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $238.00 to $241.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Verisk Analytics from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Verisk Analytics from $255.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Verisk Analytics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $257.21.

Insider Buying and Selling at Verisk Analytics

In related news, CFO Elizabeth Mann sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.31, for a total transaction of $52,462.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,356,444.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Kathy Card Beckles sold 326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.22, for a total transaction of $88,743.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,033,483.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Elizabeth Mann sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.31, for a total value of $52,462.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,356,444.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,037 shares of company stock valued at $517,263. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:VRSK opened at $277.50 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.94. The company has a market capitalization of $39.59 billion, a PE ratio of 51.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $261.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $245.09. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $215.32 and a 52-week high of $280.22.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $704.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $699.07 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 268.19% and a net margin of 28.45%. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

Verisk Analytics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Saturday, June 15th were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is currently 29.10%.

Verisk Analytics Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics and technology solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers policy language, prospective loss costs, policy writing and rating rules, and various underwriting solutions for risk selection and segmentation, pricing, and workflow optimization; property- and auto- specific rating and underwriting information solutions that allows clients to understand, quantify, underwrite, mitigate, and avoid potential loss for risks; catastrophe modeling solutions, which enables companies to identify, quantify, and plan for the financial consequences of catastrophes for use by insurers, reinsurers, intermediaries, financial institutions, and governments.

