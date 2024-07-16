Atomi Financial Group Inc. Grows Position in Global X S&P 500 Quality Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:QDIV)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Global X S&P 500 Quality Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:QDIV – Free Report) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,481 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 1.30% of Global X S&P 500 Quality Dividend ETF worth $329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global X S&P 500 Quality Dividend ETF by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 57,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after acquiring an additional 14,403 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:QDIV opened at $33.87 on Tuesday. Global X S&P 500 Quality Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $29.13 and a twelve month high of $34.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.35 and its 200 day moving average is $33.03. The company has a market cap of $28.11 million, a PE ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 0.60.

The Global X S&P 500 Quality Dividend ETF (QDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality High Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of equal-weighted US large-cap stocks selected from the S&P 500 Index based on quality and dividend metrics. QDIV was launched on Jul 13, 2018 and is managed by Global X.

