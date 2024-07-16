Atomi Financial Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 42,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,162 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 86,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 5,995 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 152.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 38,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 22,995 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 623.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 6,230 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $135,000.

Shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II stock opened at $7.12 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.28 and its 200 day moving average is $7.35. PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II has a twelve month low of $5.93 and a twelve month high of $7.58.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.0718 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.11%.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

