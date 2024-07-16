Atomi Financial Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,809 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 44.1% in the first quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 1,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co boosted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 24,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,924,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 16,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,881,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $41,035,000.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VV opened at $257.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $37.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $246.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $235.71. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $187.49 and a 1 year high of $259.18.

About Vanguard Large-Cap ETF

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

