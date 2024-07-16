Atomi Financial Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 10.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,021 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 199 shares during the quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,503,455 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,674,006,000 after purchasing an additional 384,637 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 6.9% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,085,526 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,205,582,000 after purchasing an additional 459,603 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $1,141,059,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 7.7% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,040,581 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $636,172,000 after purchasing an additional 145,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 25.4% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,986,413 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $618,330,000 after purchasing an additional 402,884 shares during the last quarter. 84.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.36, for a total value of $275,360.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 67,144 shares in the company, valued at $18,488,771.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.36, for a total value of $275,360.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 67,144 shares in the company, valued at $18,488,771.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 32,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.45, for a total value of $9,573,130.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 95,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,379,109.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,634 shares of company stock valued at $14,515,238. Insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CDNS. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $322.00 to $341.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Bank of America lifted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $318.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cadence Design Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $334.89.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CDNS

Cadence Design Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $315.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $302.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $297.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.98 billion, a PE ratio of 82.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.03. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $217.77 and a 1 year high of $328.99.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 32.44% and a net margin of 25.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.