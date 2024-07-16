Atomi Financial Group Inc. Has $281,000 Holdings in Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM – Free Report) by 13.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,067 shares during the quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Rithm Capital were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Rithm Capital by 107.7% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,171,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,510,000 after purchasing an additional 607,413 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its position in Rithm Capital by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 21,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 2,614 shares during the period. Slagle Financial LLC grew its holdings in Rithm Capital by 99.1% during the 4th quarter. Slagle Financial LLC now owns 474,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,068,000 after acquiring an additional 236,199 shares during the last quarter. Lewis Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Rithm Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,813,000. Finally, Melia Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Rithm Capital during the first quarter valued at $2,370,000. Institutional investors own 44.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RITM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Rithm Capital in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Rithm Capital from $10.50 to $12.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Rithm Capital in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Rithm Capital from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price (up previously from $13.00) on shares of Rithm Capital in a report on Friday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Rithm Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.32.

Rithm Capital Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE:RITM opened at $11.24 on Tuesday. Rithm Capital Corp. has a 12 month low of $8.87 and a 12 month high of $11.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.90.

Rithm Capital Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.90%. Rithm Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

Rithm Capital Company Profile

Rithm Capital Corp. operates as an asset manager focused on real estate, credit, and financial services. It operates through Origination and Servicing, Investment Portfolio, Mortgage Loans Receivable, and Asset Management segments. Its investment portfolio primarily comprises of mortgage servicing rights (MSR), and MSR financing receivables, title, appraisal and property preservation, excess MSRs, and services advance investments; real estate securities, call rights, SFR properties, and residential mortgage loans; consumer and business purpose loans; and asset management related investments.

Further Reading

