Atomi Financial Group Inc. Has $295,000 Stake in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) by 11.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,281 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 35.7% during the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 399 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 13.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 873 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Cannell & Co. raised its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 6,850 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 41,463 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,177,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. 91.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TOL shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $141.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $118.00 to $116.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Argus upped their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.25.

In related news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 16,194 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.74, for a total transaction of $1,922,875.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,527 shares in the company, valued at $3,387,295.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Toll Brothers news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 16,194 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.74, for a total value of $1,922,875.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,527 shares in the company, valued at $3,387,295.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 3,806 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.84, for a total transaction of $463,723.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,012,006.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,170 shares of company stock worth $2,407,335. 1.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of TOL stock opened at $123.44 on Tuesday. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.08 and a 12-month high of $135.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $120.04 and a 200-day moving average of $114.66. The company has a market capitalization of $12.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 4.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The construction company reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.13 by ($0.75). Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 20.91% and a net margin of 15.07%. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.85 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 12.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is 6.28%.

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

