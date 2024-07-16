Atomi Financial Group Inc. Has $310,000 Holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 8.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,380 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 157.3% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC purchased a new position in Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $658,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Marvell Technology by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 185,347 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,178,000 after acquiring an additional 14,651 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Marvell Technology by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,199,865 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $192,984,000 after acquiring an additional 187,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Marvell Technology by 85.0% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 77,850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,518,000 after acquiring an additional 35,760 shares during the last quarter. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total transaction of $64,490.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 110,218 shares in the company, valued at $7,107,958.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Marvell Technology news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total value of $64,490.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 110,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,107,958.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Muhammad Raghib Hussain sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $3,750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 838,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,892,825. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 96,000 shares of company stock worth $6,936,890. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Marvell Technology Stock Performance

Shares of MRVL opened at $73.60 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $71.66 and its 200 day moving average is $69.49. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.07 and a fifty-two week high of $85.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 18.33% and a positive return on equity of 4.51%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 12th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 12th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -21.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.24.

Marvell Technology Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

