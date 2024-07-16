Atomi Financial Group Inc. Has $311,000 Holdings in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,973 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Loews were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in L. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Loews in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,943,000. Tectonic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Loews by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 20,178 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after buying an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden bought a new stake in shares of Loews in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Loews by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 88,071 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,895,000 after buying an additional 20,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Loews in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.33% of the company’s stock.

Loews Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Loews stock opened at $77.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $75.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.83. Loews Co. has a 12-month low of $59.45 and a 12-month high of $78.55.

Loews Dividend Announcement

Loews ( NYSE:L Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter. Loews had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 9.27%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th were issued a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. Loews’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.71%.

Insider Transactions at Loews

In other news, insider Jonathan M. Tisch sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.39, for a total transaction of $3,869,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 607,799 shares in the company, valued at $47,037,564.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 150,000 shares of company stock worth $11,588,500 over the last three months. 18.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Loews

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include standard and excess property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto, surplus, and umbrella coverages.

