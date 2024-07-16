Atomi Financial Group Inc. Has $315,000 Holdings in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN – Free Report) by 11.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,490 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,626 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust were worth $315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $162,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 105,790 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 5,856 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 67,785 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 8,267 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC bought a new stake in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 238,723 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $898,000 after acquiring an additional 5,227 shares during the last quarter.

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN GGN opened at $4.16 on Tuesday. GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust has a 52-week low of $3.51 and a 52-week high of $4.17.

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust Announces Dividend

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 17th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.66%.

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies principally engaged in the gold and natural resources industries including companies principally engaged in the exploration, mining, fabrication, processing, distribution, or trading of gold, or the financing, managing and controlling, or operating of companies engaged in gold related activities.

