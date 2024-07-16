Atomi Financial Group Inc. Has $481,000 Stake in ProShares Ultra Semiconductors (NYSEARCA:USD)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Semiconductors (NYSEARCA:USD – Free Report) by 6.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,853 shares of the company’s stock after selling 312 shares during the quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in ProShares Ultra Semiconductors were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Semiconductors in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra Semiconductors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Evanson Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Semiconductors during the first quarter valued at $767,000. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Semiconductors by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 11,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686 shares during the period. Finally, US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Semiconductors in the fourth quarter worth $702,000.

ProShares Ultra Semiconductors Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:USD opened at $152.04 on Tuesday. ProShares Ultra Semiconductors has a 12-month low of $32.13 and a 12-month high of $170.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.49.

About ProShares Ultra Semiconductors

ProShares Ultra Semiconductors (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Semiconductor Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, under normal circumstances, to equity securities contained in the Index and/or financial instruments that, in combination, have similar economic characteristics.

