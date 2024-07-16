Atomi Financial Group Inc. Has $500,000 Stock Position in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Free Report) by 13.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,395 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 12,309 shares during the quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Banco Santander were worth $500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Banco Santander in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 56.3% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 9,565 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,444 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in shares of Banco Santander by 1,853.0% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 8,359 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 7,931 shares during the period. Riversedge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banco Santander during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Banco Santander in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. 9.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Banco Santander Price Performance

Shares of Banco Santander stock opened at $4.79 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.57. Banco Santander, S.A. has a twelve month low of $3.52 and a twelve month high of $5.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.96.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Banco Santander ( NYSE:SAN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). Banco Santander had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 10.95%. The company had revenue of $16.34 billion during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Banco Santander, S.A. will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SAN. Barclays upgraded Banco Santander from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. StockNews.com lowered Banco Santander from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 22nd.

About Banco Santander

Banco Santander, SA provides various financial services worldwide. The company operates through Retail Banking, Santander Corporate & Investment Banking, Wealth Management & Insurance, and PagoNxt segments. It offers demand and time deposits, mutual funds, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, loans, and various financing solutions; and project finance, debt capital markets, global transaction banking, and corporate finance services.

