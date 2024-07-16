Atomi Financial Group Inc. Has $589,000 Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 18.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,049 shares during the quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,719,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,459,363,000 after buying an additional 2,598,163 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $827,370,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 3.0% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,207,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $411,570,000 after buying an additional 265,734 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,190,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $354,534,000 after purchasing an additional 315,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,960,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $344,511,000 after purchasing an additional 148,206 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on USB. HSBC upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $47.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, March 28th. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.84.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $42.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $66.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.03, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.17 and its 200 day moving average is $41.42. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $30.47 and a 1 year high of $45.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.71 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 13.93%. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 64.90%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.