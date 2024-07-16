Atomi Financial Group Inc. Has $612,000 Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 28.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,612 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WFA Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the first quarter worth $27,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 327.1% in the fourth quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 205 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 95.0% in the fourth quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 236 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com lowered shares of QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, QUALCOMM has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.21.

Insider Transactions at QUALCOMM

In other news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $1,456,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 253,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,208,526. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other QUALCOMM news, Director Sylvia Acevedo sold 2,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.21, for a total value of $366,399.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 54 shares in the company, valued at $9,623.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $1,456,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 253,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,208,526. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,185 shares of company stock valued at $8,552,835. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

QUALCOMM Price Performance

Shares of QUALCOMM stock opened at $208.18 on Tuesday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $104.33 and a twelve month high of $230.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $232.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.98, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $203.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $174.39.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $9.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.32 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 37.09% and a net margin of 23.03%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current year.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

