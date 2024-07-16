Atomi Financial Group Inc. Has $657,000 Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report) by 46.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,169 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,242 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $657,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,621,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,530,000 after buying an additional 244,428 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 79.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,576,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581,784 shares during the last quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,427,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,657,000 after acquiring an additional 683,926 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,762,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,005,000 after acquiring an additional 66,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 14.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,508,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,820,000 after acquiring an additional 187,140 shares during the last quarter.

BSCP opened at $20.56 on Tuesday. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $20.06 and a twelve month high of $20.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.45.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th were given a $0.0692 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

