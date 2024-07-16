Atomi Financial Group Inc. Increases Holdings in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 7.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SLV. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the first quarter valued at about $202,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 155,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,534,000 after purchasing an additional 8,073 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,574,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,812,000 after purchasing an additional 384,056 shares during the last quarter. Deuterium Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $455,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 24.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 22,673 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 4,479 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Silver Trust Price Performance

Shares of iShares Silver Trust stock opened at $28.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.16 billion, a PE ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 0.43. iShares Silver Trust has a 1-year low of $18.97 and a 1-year high of $29.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.16.

iShares Silver Trust Company Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

