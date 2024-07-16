Atomi Financial Group Inc. Increases Stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 25,435 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,727 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group were worth $285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tobam bought a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 7,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,044 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $90,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 10,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,898 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Tencent Music Entertainment Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TME shares. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $11.00 to $13.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. HSBC raised their target price on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $9.50 to $10.40 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $10.50 to $12.30 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tencent Music Entertainment Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.75.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group stock opened at $14.86 on Tuesday. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a fifty-two week low of $5.70 and a fifty-two week high of $15.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 2.67. The company has a market capitalization of $25.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.52 and a 200 day moving average of $11.87.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $937.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $904.29 million. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 18.88%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.121 per share. This represents a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.26%.

About Tencent Music Entertainment Group

(Free Report)

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms to provide music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover music in personalized ways; long-form audio content, including audiobooks, podcasts and talk shows, as well as music-oriented video content comprising music videos, live performances, and short videos; and WeSing, which enables users to sing along from its library of karaoke songs and share their performances in audio or video formats with friends.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.