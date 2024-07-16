Atomi Financial Group Inc. Increases Stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,583 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter worth approximately $980,646,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,716,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,707,262,000 after buying an additional 3,244,074 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter worth approximately $242,757,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 122.6% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,448,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,923,000 after buying an additional 797,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,953,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,564,000 after buying an additional 600,804 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Zoetis

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.17, for a total value of $139,529.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,800 shares in the company, valued at $2,237,316. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zoetis Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of ZTS opened at $178.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.86. Zoetis Inc. has a 12-month low of $144.80 and a 12-month high of $201.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $172.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $176.98.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 27.38% and a return on equity of 50.34%. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 18th will be issued a $0.432 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 18th. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ZTS has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $223.00 to $196.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. HSBC decreased their target price on shares of Zoetis from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Zoetis from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Zoetis from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $195.00 target price (down previously from $220.00) on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $211.75.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

