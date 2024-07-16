Atomi Financial Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 27,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,833 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund were worth $307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 3.9% in the first quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 442,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,889,000 after purchasing an additional 16,555 shares during the last quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 14.6% in the first quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC now owns 155,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after acquiring an additional 19,824 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 74.6% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 75,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 32,354 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $792,000. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 14.5% in the first quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 58,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 7,369 shares during the period. 24.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Price Performance

DSU stock opened at $10.96 on Tuesday. BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.75 and a twelve month high of $11.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.92.

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Announces Dividend

About BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a $0.0987 dividend. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th.

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of companies' debt instruments, including corporate loans, which are rated in the lower rating categories of the established rating services (BBB or lower by S&P's or Baa or lower by Moody's) or unrated debt instruments, which are in the judgment of the investment adviser of equivalent quality.

