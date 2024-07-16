Atomi Financial Group Inc. Invests $237,000 in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 957 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.
Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NXPI. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,473 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Peterson Wealth Services raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 3.1% in the first quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 1,520 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 1.6% in the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,987 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 75.4% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 114 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,220 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.
NXP Semiconductors Trading Up 0.9 %
Shares of NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $282.77 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $72.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.49. NXP Semiconductors has a 52-week low of $167.21 and a 52-week high of $286.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $271.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $246.89.
NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were issued a $1.014 dividend. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.49%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other NXP Semiconductors news, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 8,548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.75, for a total transaction of $2,357,111.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,889 shares in the company, valued at $49,052,891.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of brokerages recently commented on NXPI. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com raised NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Citigroup boosted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $150.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $274.04.
NXP Semiconductors Company Profile
NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than NXP Semiconductors
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- Is This Solar Stock Ready for a Comeback? Key Milestones Ahead
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- Could This Entertainment Stock be the Belle of the Gaming Ball?
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- Safe Space? 3 Dividend Aristocrats With 5% Yield
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.