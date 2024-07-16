Atomi Financial Group Inc. Invests $245,000 in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 844 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 982 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in FedEx by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc. lifted its position in FedEx by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 5,721 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in FedEx by 3.5% during the first quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,274 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 288 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FDX. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of FedEx from $340.00 to $333.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Argus increased their target price on FedEx from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. BNP Paribas reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, FedEx presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.00.

FDX opened at $305.02 on Tuesday. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $224.69 and a fifty-two week high of $305.59. The firm has a market cap of $75.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $265.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $259.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 25th. The shipping service provider reported $5.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.34 by $0.07. FedEx had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The business had revenue of $22.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.94 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 20.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were given a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. This is an increase from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is 32.04%.

FedEx declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, March 21st that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the shipping service provider to purchase up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 16,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.48, for a total value of $4,714,624.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,634,640.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Marvin R. Ellison sold 2,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.34, for a total transaction of $758,826.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,955 shares in the company, valued at $2,081,909.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 16,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.48, for a total value of $4,714,624.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,634,640.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,565 shares of company stock valued at $6,662,844. 8.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

