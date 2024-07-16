Atomi Financial Group Inc. Invests $267,000 in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,585 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Scotts Miracle-Gro in the fourth quarter worth about $27,699,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 4,927.1% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 228,178 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,546,000 after purchasing an additional 223,639 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,482,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 151.4% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 194,791 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,576,000 after buying an additional 117,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro in the fourth quarter worth $5,399,000. 74.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Scotts Miracle-Gro alerts:

Insider Transactions at Scotts Miracle-Gro

In related news, Director Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 31,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.67, for a total transaction of $2,159,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,746,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $957,684,656.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 26.46% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on SMG. Truist Financial lowered shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report on Monday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $83.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SMG

Scotts Miracle-Gro Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SMG opened at $62.03 on Tuesday. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a fifty-two week low of $43.67 and a fifty-two week high of $77.95. The company has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.94 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.04.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a negative return on equity of 20.97% and a negative net margin of 10.14%. The company’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.78 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -42.31%.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The company provides lawn care products, comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, and other durable products, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; and gardening and landscape products, which include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes, garden soils, mulches and ground cover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and live goods and seeding solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.