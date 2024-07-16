Atomi Financial Group Inc. Invests $314,000 in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 17,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.
Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AES. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AES by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 124,745 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after buying an additional 2,273 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AES by 735.2% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 617,387 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,070,000 after buying an additional 543,464 shares in the last quarter. New Century Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of AES during the 1st quarter valued at $1,235,000. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AES by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 3,559,999 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,831,000 after buying an additional 91,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of AES during the 1st quarter valued at $2,660,000. Institutional investors own 93.13% of the company’s stock.
AES Trading Down 10.0 %
AES stock opened at $17.00 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.92. The company has a market cap of $12.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.61 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04. The AES Co. has a 52-week low of $11.43 and a 52-week high of $22.60.
AES Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.1725 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.83%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AES shares. Seaport Res Ptn lowered AES from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Mizuho lifted their price target on AES from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Barclays lifted their price target on AES from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of AES in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of AES in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.88.
About AES
The AES Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified power generation and utility company in the United States and internationally. The company owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries; owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.
