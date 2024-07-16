Atomi Financial Group Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 218 shares during the quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PFG Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 3,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 131.9% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 21,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,519,000 after buying an additional 12,325 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 66,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,967,000 after buying an additional 10,551 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $405,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 273.0% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 62,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,060,000 after buying an additional 45,832 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BLDR. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $226.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Builders FirstSource from $195.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Builders FirstSource from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Zelman & Associates reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Monday, June 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.67.

In other news, insider Paul M. Mccrobie sold 9,118 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.11, for a total transaction of $1,551,062.98. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,855,883.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Paul M. Mccrobie sold 9,118 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.11, for a total transaction of $1,551,062.98. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,667 shares in the company, valued at $3,855,883.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Hiller sold 4,875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.25, for a total transaction of $776,343.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,794,380.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLDR stock opened at $153.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.21. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a one year low of $105.24 and a one year high of $214.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $174.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.11, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 2.04.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.23. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 38.66%. The business had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.96 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 12.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

