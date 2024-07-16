Atomi Financial Group Inc. Makes New $240,000 Investment in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 3,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CNB Bank lifted its position in shares of MetLife by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its position in shares of MetLife by 2.9% in the first quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 5,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC grew its position in MetLife by 4.7% during the first quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 3,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its position in MetLife by 73.3% in the 1st quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SWS Partners boosted its stake in shares of MetLife by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. SWS Partners now owns 55,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,102,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. 89.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MET has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on MetLife from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of MetLife from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of MetLife from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of MetLife from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on MetLife from $88.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MetLife currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.23.

MetLife Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MET opened at $74.43 on Tuesday. MetLife, Inc. has a one year low of $57.91 and a one year high of $74.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.58, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.11.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83. The company had revenue of $17.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.73 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 20.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.59 EPS for the current year.

MetLife announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, May 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

MetLife Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.545 per share. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 6th. MetLife’s payout ratio is 74.91%.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

