Atomi Financial Group Inc. Makes New $493,000 Investment in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Monster Beverage by 360.0% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC raised its position in Monster Beverage by 187.6% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 68.1% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. 72.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MNST has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Monster Beverage from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $66.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Monday, July 1st. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.48.

Monster Beverage Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of MNST stock opened at $49.86 on Tuesday. Monster Beverage Co. has a 12 month low of $47.13 and a 12 month high of $61.22. The company has a market cap of $51.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.36, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.81.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 22.83% and a return on equity of 20.74%. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Mark J. Hall sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total value of $13,055,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 532,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,820,413.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Monster Beverage news, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 15,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.85, for a total transaction of $781,742.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 68,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,534,458.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark J. Hall sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total value of $13,055,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 532,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,820,413.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 307,221 shares of company stock valued at $16,070,374. 7.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

Further Reading

