Atomi Financial Group Inc. Makes New Investment in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,527 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 143.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 981,284 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $152,177,000 after acquiring an additional 577,514 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 286.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 595,694 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $92,380,000 after acquiring an additional 441,411 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 16,215.2% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 266,264 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $41,292,000 after purchasing an additional 264,632 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 24,371.5% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 199,932 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $31,005,000 after purchasing an additional 199,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,213,631 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $343,296,000 after purchasing an additional 188,590 shares during the last quarter. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diamondback Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Diamondback Energy stock opened at $210.93 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.62 billion, a PE ratio of 11.89, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.90. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $134.68 and a 12 month high of $212.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $197.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $185.53.

Diamondback Energy Cuts Dividend

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.29 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 36.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.10 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 18.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FANG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $201.00 price target on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Friday, June 14th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $214.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $224.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $208.85.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Jere W. Thompson III sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.90, for a total value of $179,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,516,241.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Jere W. Thompson III sold 900 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.90, for a total transaction of $179,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,585 shares in the company, valued at $1,516,241.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.14, for a total transaction of $1,182,840.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 69,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,736,123.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

