Atomi Financial Group Inc. Makes New Investment in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,196 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $483,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Pool by 2.0% in the first quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 2,362 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $953,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Pool by 468.4% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,123 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,085,000 after purchasing an additional 8,342 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Pool by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 8,999 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,631,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC grew its position in shares of Pool by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 1,157 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in Pool in the first quarter valued at approximately $859,000. Institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on POOL shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Pool from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Pool from $370.00 to $305.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Pool from $338.00 to $290.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Pool from $416.00 to $356.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Pool from $425.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $328.00.

Pool Trading Down 0.4 %

POOL opened at $327.04 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $12.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.59, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $342.11 and its 200-day moving average is $371.21. Pool Co. has a 1-year low of $293.51 and a 1-year high of $422.73.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Pool had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 35.49%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Pool Co. will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pool Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. This is an increase from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.56%.

Pool Company Profile

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

