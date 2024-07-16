Atomi Financial Group Inc. Purchases New Shares in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 11,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $624,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC grew its position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC now owns 19,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 87.5% in the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SteelPeak Wealth LLC grew its position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 38,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers stock opened at $57.09 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.65. The company has a market capitalization of $11.21 billion, a PE ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.15. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a 52 week low of $43.30 and a 52 week high of $57.44.

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Cuts Dividend

About First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.2616 per share. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

