Atomi Financial Group Inc. Purchases New Stake in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPOT. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Spotify Technology by 86.0% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Spotify Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spotify Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 400.0% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.09% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SPOT. Macquarie upped their price objective on Spotify Technology from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on Spotify Technology from $255.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Spotify Technology from $260.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Spotify Technology from $165.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Spotify Technology in a report on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $390.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Spotify Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $323.22.

Spotify Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SPOT opened at $302.15 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $308.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $270.54. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 1-year low of $129.23 and a 1-year high of $331.08.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.42. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 4.39% and a negative net margin of 0.80%. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.24) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Spotify Technology S.A. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Spotify Technology Company Profile

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

