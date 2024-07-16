Atomi Financial Group Inc. Purchases Shares of 3,542 Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marino Stram & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 19,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Consolidated Edison by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in Consolidated Edison by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,222 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Syon Capital LLC grew its position in Consolidated Edison by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 5,954 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, G&S Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 8,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $794,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. 66.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Consolidated Edison Stock Down 2.1 %

ED stock opened at $90.26 on Tuesday. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.46 and a twelve month high of $98.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $92.55 and its 200-day moving average is $91.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.21 billion, a PE ratio of 17.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.34.

Consolidated Edison Dividend Announcement

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.26. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 12.43%. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.72%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ED shares. Argus raised Consolidated Edison to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.27.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ED

About Consolidated Edison

(Free Report)

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.